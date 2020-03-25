|
Constance D.R. (Terry) Wilds
Constance D.R. (Terry) Wilds transitioned peacefully on March 22, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1941 in Stamford, CT to the late Robert and Margaret Terry. Connie graduated from Wilberforce University, where she received her B.A. in Psychology and her M.A. Degree from Fairfield University along with a second Master's Degree in Psychology. Connie was employed with C.T.E. in Stamford as an administrator, before moving on to Western State University where she was a Professor of Black Studies and then later became Dean of Student Affairs. She spent over thirty plus years of service at Western Connecticut State University, before retiring and making Florida her second home. Her community affiliations included Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated was among a handful of pioneers, who created the Afro-Democratic Committee in Stamford. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Edna Davis. Her memory will be cherished by her son, William Wilds (Daisi), two grandchildren, William Wilds, Jr. and Zoey Wilds, two sisters; Ina Cameron-Winn and Hilda Terry, a brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson, Jr. officiating. Entombment will take place at Willowbrook Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 26, 2020