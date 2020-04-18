|
Corazon Sibilio
Corazon Sibilio, 83, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. She was born in the Philippines on December 9, 1936 to the late Juan and Rosa Dinggal Dumbrigue.
Corazon has always been an energetic, hard-working woman. She began traveling to the United States in the 1970's for work in order to support her 6 children as she was predeceased by their fathers. In the early 1980's, she immigrated to the United States to assist in the care of her grandchildren in Philadelphia, PA, but worked in New York so she could continue to support her other children who remained in the Philippines at the time. She traveled by train back and forth from New York to Philadelphia for several years and it was on those train rides that she would meet and marry her beloved late husband, Anthony V. Sibilio. They lived together in Stamford until his death in 2008 and where she remained until her passing.
Though she retired from her previous work many years ago, she worked part-time up until a few months ago at Burlington Coat Factory in Stamford, CT. She enjoyed her independence, still traveling on the city bus to go to work a few days a week. She loved going to work so she could interact with her co-workers and have an audience to share her news about her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to celebrate with her large family, often hosting parties where she would cook delicious food and happily observe her entire family together. She had recently achieved her greatest dream which was to have all 6 of her children here in the United States.
Corazon is survived by her loving children, Gloria Rull, Rita Liamzon, Emilia Rodriguez, Regina Ocampo, Rosanna Cruz, and Allan Rejoso, 15 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Corazon's memory to the Stamford Food Bank. https://www.foodbanklfc.org/
Arrangements: due to current health restrictions, all services are private. A graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetary in Stamford, CT. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020