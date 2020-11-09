1/1
Cordia Carpenter
Cordia Carpenter
Cordia Carpenter passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on August 1, 1936 in Montgomery, Alabama to Ray Hines and Corrine Provitt Hines. Cordia was a self-employed housekeeper for many years. Her memory will be treasured by her two daughters, Cordia Russell (Gregory C. Russell, SR.), Linda Carpenter; two sons, Malcolm Carpenter JR., Richard J. Carpenter; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Myra Harris, Mary McClain, Earlean Hines. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. Concluding services will take place in Laverne, AL.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
