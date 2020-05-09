Corinne Hale

Hale, Corinne Elaine, 56, began her new life on May 5, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1964 in Olean, NY to Richard and Melina Waldo. As a child, her family moved several times with two of those places being Tokyo, Japan; and Paris, France.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Special Education. Children were a joy to her and that showed in her work when one year she received "Teacher of the Year" award in the Greenwich CT school system.

She married Mark Mckee Hale on May 17, 1997 in Stamford, CT. They had one son, Andrew Michael Hale, who is currently serving in the US Navy. In 2009, when Andrew was 11; they moved to Knoxville, TN. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Corinne will be desperately missed for her constant love and generous nature. Her natural ability to connect with those around her fostered deep and meaningful friendships. Corinne's smile and warmth brought so much life to so many and her sense of humor was a highlight of any gathering.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Michael Hale; her husband, Mark McKee Hale; her sisters, Elise Major and Cara Tully; her brother, Craig Waldo; and her father, Richard Waldo. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Her memorial service will be held later this year when large gatherings are permitted.



