Cornelius Patrick Mahoney

Cornelius Patrick Mahoney passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, April 8th, 2019. Born January 5th, 1940, to Anne and Patrick Mahoney, Cornelius (Con) lived a full life and even fuller retirement until the age of 79.

A proud Irishman, U.S. Navy veteran and Stamford High School history teacher for 34 years, Con was a kind, generous man who lived for his family. When not dedicating his time to his family, he understood that a perfect day could be found in a comfortable chair on the back deck with a glass of scotch, watching the grass grow.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn Orgera Mahoney, three children Lori, Robert and Keith, five grandchildren, a great-grandchild and Abby, the family dog.

