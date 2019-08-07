|
|
Craig Connolly
Craig Connolly, 78, a lifetime resident of Cos Cob, CT, passed away after a long illness on Monday, August 5, 2019. Craig was born in Greenwich, CT on October 31, 1940 to the late Francis T. Connolly and Lillian Craig Connolly. He was raised in Cos Cob and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1959. After graduation, Craig enlisted in the Army and served in Korea and Vietnam from 1959-1962. Craig was very proud of the 62 years he spent serving the community as a volunteer firefighter at the Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Department. During his tenure at the firehouse he served as lieutenant, captain, Assistant Chief, and secretary. He spent most of his professional career as a quality control engineer at Pitney Bowes in Stamford working at various locations from 1962-2013. Upon retirement, Craig worked as a security guard for Kennedy Security at The Convent of Sacred Heart in Greenwich and then later at Greenwich Hospital. He also worked for the Town of Greenwich as a beach manager in charge of the beach card collection stations. Craig was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Greenwich and the American Legion Post 29, where he played the drum in the marching band. In later years, he also assisted in the interview process for high school seniors hoping to receive a scholarship from the American Legion.
Most importantly, Craig was a family man, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He was a loyal, proud man who would do anything to help others. He was strong and spirited until the end, and he should be remembered for his generosity and acts of selflessness and always doing the right thing.
He is survived by his wife, Susanne Connolly, daughters Heather Pugni, and Wendy Connors and her husband, Brian Connors all of Cos Cob, CT. His adored grandchildren, Matthew and Melanie Pugni, and Evan and Lillian Connors, also of Cos Cob. He also leaves behind his sister Sharyn Fossum and her husband Robert Fossum and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by his faithful companion, Annie, a miniature dachshund, who never left his side.
Calling hours will be on Friday, August 9th from 4-8 p.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd #3, Greenwich, CT 06830. A celebration of his life will be held at the same location on Saturday, August 10th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his name to GEMS, Cos Cob Volunteer Fire House and/or the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019