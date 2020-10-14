Curley Mae Cannady
Curley Mae Cannady was born in Shelby, Mississippi on Feb. 27, 1920
She went home to be with the Lord on October 10,2020. Curley Mae was a resident of Stamford, Connecticut for over 40 years. She was member of the Greater Faith Tabernacle Church. She leaves to cherish her memory: granddaughters Esther (Billy) Dawson of West Chester Ohio, Anita (Nathaniel) Burnes of Tewksbury, MA, and Cynthia (Bernard) Barksdale of Concord, NC; grandson Gregory M. Jones of Stamford. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Baker Funeral Services, 84 So. Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the chapel. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place, Stamford, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com