Curley Mae Cannady
Curley Mae Cannady was born in Shelby, Mississippi on Feb. 27, 1920
She went home to be with the Lord on October 10,2020. Curley Mae was a resident of Stamford, Connecticut for over 40 years. She was member of the Greater Faith Tabernacle Church. She leaves to cherish her memory: granddaughters Esther (Billy) Dawson of West Chester Ohio, Anita (Nathaniel) Burnes of Tewksbury, MA, and Cynthia (Bernard) Barksdale of Concord, NC; grandson Gregory M. Jones of Stamford. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Baker Funeral Services, 84 So. Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the chapel. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place, Stamford, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com

Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
