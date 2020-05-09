Cynthia Bitton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Ellen Bitton
Cynthia Ellen Bitton passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Cynthia was the treasured wife of Maurice, mother of Elise, and mother-in-law of Thomas Wood. Born in the Bronx and trained as an artist in New York City, Cynthia embraced life in Stamford. She served her community as a volunteer, running the Stamford Science Fair for many years and serving the community on many boards. Cynthia was a genuine humanitarian, dedicating herself to helping refugees from both the former Soviet Union and Southeast Asia begin new lives in Stamford. Cynthia loved to travel and enthusiastically crossed the globe. She loved experiencing different cultures and warmly connected with people the world over. Her warm heart and upbeat and generous nature will be sadly missed by all who knew her, but especially by her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved