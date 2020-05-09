Cynthia Ellen Bitton

Cynthia Ellen Bitton passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Cynthia was the treasured wife of Maurice, mother of Elise, and mother-in-law of Thomas Wood. Born in the Bronx and trained as an artist in New York City, Cynthia embraced life in Stamford. She served her community as a volunteer, running the Stamford Science Fair for many years and serving the community on many boards. Cynthia was a genuine humanitarian, dedicating herself to helping refugees from both the former Soviet Union and Southeast Asia begin new lives in Stamford. Cynthia loved to travel and enthusiastically crossed the globe. She loved experiencing different cultures and warmly connected with people the world over. Her warm heart and upbeat and generous nature will be sadly missed by all who knew her, but especially by her family.



