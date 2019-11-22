|
IN LOVING MEMORY DANA VIGILANTE GLANDER December 30, 1970 - November 22, 2017 Dana, our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, They say time heals all wounds, but this has yet to fade. We miss you everyday and our amazing memories of you are kept close in our hearts. You left your mark on so many people and your spirit lives on through all of us. "...If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep Me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" We MISS you and LOVE You, Rob, Sami, Robert, Mom, Dad, Michael, Susan, Antonio, Lilyana, Andre, Chris, Adrienne, Talia and friends. XOX