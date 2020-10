IN LOVING MEMORY OF DANIEL BELLANTONIO 9-11-1929 TO 10-25 -2002 Dear Dad, May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Until we meet again may God hold you in the Palm of his Hand. Love always, Amy, Fran, Mickey, Patty, Bill, Joey, Jennifer, John, Jenna, Owen, Quinn, Cameron

