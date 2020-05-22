Daniel G. Campana
Daniel G. Campana, lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on the afternoon of May 15, 2020. Daniel was born May 28, 1927 to the late Ralph and Mary (Fedro) Campana. He was 92 years old at the time of his passing. Daniel was a printing pressman for Conde Nast Publications in Greenwich, CT and then American Book in Saddlebrook, NJ. Dan attended Stamford schools and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Stamford. He was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed watching golf with his wife; he also loved golfing, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Dan was especially loved for his candor and humor. He was a kind-hearted man with a tough exterior and will be missed by all who knew him.
Daniel is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Margaret (Midge) Campana (Jones), his children: Karen McCarthy and husband Peter McCarthy, Donald Campana and wife Michele Salentino, Steven Campana and wife Shannon and his nephew Edward Jones (whom he raised) and wife Leslie; his beloved grandchildren: Caitlin and husband Kelly Shortell of Boston, MA, Daniel, Chelsea of Baltimore MD, Dylan of Thousand Oaks, CA and Sheridan; sister Gloria Kennedy, sister-in-law Carmela Campana and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Mary and 10 of his siblings: Michael, Charles, Nunzio, Joseph, Rocco, Laura Forte, Isabel Apicella, Dora Doba, Ann Vero and Fay Laureno.
Due to current social restrictions, a memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Church of Stamford, CT or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with Daniel's final arrangements. If you'd like to leave a message of condolence for the family you may visit cognetta.com or at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 22, 2020.