Daniel E. Walters
Daniel E. Walters
Daniel E. Walters, 53, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Stamford Hospital.
Dan was born on January 11, 1967 in Stamford, Connecticut to Marilyn Cunningham Walters and the late Ronald Walters. Dan graduated from Sacred Heart University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Finance.
He was employed at Odyssey Reinsurance for 17 years as a finance manager.
Dan was loved by all for his magnetic personality, always having a smile on his face, and the caring ways he displayed to all that knew him.
He enjoyed life to the fullest. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than to be with his family especially Friday night dinners and on Saturday, playing golf with his best buddies. He loved singing with his "Rat Pack" group.
In addition to his beloved mom, Marilyn, Dan is survived by his brother Ronald "RJ" Walters and his wife Simone, his two nieces, who were the loves of his life, Jamie and Rebecca along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford. Face coverings are required and please maintain social distancing. Kindly visit lacerenzafh.com to send the family an online condolence.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
