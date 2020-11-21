Daniel F. Gallichio Sr.
Daniel Francis Gallichio Sr. of Shelton, CT passed away on November 10, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital at the age of 78. He was born in Stamford, CT on July 27, 1942. He was the loving son of Daniel Vito and Elizabeth (Viehbrook) Gallichio.
Daniel is survived by his beloved wife Carol (Michaud) Gallichio of 55 years. His loving daughter and son-in-law, Maryella and Scott Clark and his son Daniel Gallichio, Jr. His two grandchildren, Zachary and Paige Clark. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Gallichio, his sister and brother-in-law Deborah and Keith Stadler, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Lisa Gallichio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Donna and Daniel Devarti, and by his niece and goddaughter Deborah Devarti Gilronan.
Daniel honorably served in the military and then became a Stamford police officer for 27 years. His passion was restoring antique cars and carpentry work.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24th at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place in Norwalk, CT. Seating is limited – to attend, please make reservations by visiting the parish website www.stphilipnorwalk.org
or by calling the parish office 203-847-4549. His burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message online for the family, please visit the family guestbook to share memories at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
.