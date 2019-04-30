The Advocate Notices
Daniel Fahy Notice
Daniel Rory Fahy
Daniel Rory Fahy, 69, husband of Maureen Swords Fahy of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born on August 22, 1949, in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph Michael and Mary Clark Fahy.
In addition to his wife, Maureen, Daniel is survived by his children; Rory Fahy of New Haven, CT and Kiera Fahy of Norwalk, CT, brother; Kevin Fahy and his wife Clare of Sauquoit, NY; nieces and nephew, Scott Fahy, Kristin Fahy, and Allison Ryan. He is also survived by ten brothers and sisters-in-law; 18 Swords nieces and nephews and 11 grandnieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will be at a later date.
Friends may call on Friday, May 3, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to: Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Attn: Development Department, P. O. Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 30, 2019
