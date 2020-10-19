Daniel James Meisner
Nov 21, 1958 - Oct 15, 2020. Daniel James Meisner,
Beloved son, brother and uncle, died peacefully on October 15, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Daniel was born on November 21, 1958 in Stamford, Connecticut to Joseph and Frieda Meisner and moved to Sarasota at age 13. He attended Sarasota High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated in 1976. Daniel then entered the United State Air Force Academy where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and received his commission as lieutenant in 1981. Daniel took pride in his military career which was cut short due to a medical disability. He returned to Sarasota where he worked in many fields until his death. Daniel was a man of intelligence, wit and persistence who overcame many obstacles to live an independent life filled with interests and challenges. He developed numerous ambitions in the fields of business, music, teaching and writing, among others. He pursued them all with an indomitable spirit. He enjoyed keeping in touch with his large family, many classmates and friends over the years. All of us will miss him. Daniel is survived by his brothers, David Meisner of Fayetteville, GA, Jerome Meisner of Sarasota, FL, Alex Meisner of Sarasota, FL, John Meisner of Smyrna, GA, and Benjamin Meisner of Baltimore, MD, and his sisters, Dr. Rosemary Klenk of New Canaan, CT, Elise Healy of Dallas, TX, Julie Meisner-Johnson of Lutz, FL, Evelyn Meisner of Sarasota, FL, Carla Hendra of New York, NY, and Grace Meisner of Sarasota, FL. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Meisner, Jr., in 1996, and his mother, Frieda Meisner in 2003, as well as one sister, Sheila Meisner, in 1970 and one brother, Stephen Meisner in 2009.
A private burial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, Daniel requested that a charitable donation be made either to the Arthritis Foundation
, Inc., Florida Chapter, or to the
Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association of Chicago, Illinois.