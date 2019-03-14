The Advocate Notices
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-5968
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
Daniel Wilson


1948 - 2019
Daniel Wilson Notice
Daniel WIlson
Sep. 3, 2019 - Mar. 10, 2019 Daniel Wilson of Greenwich, Ct, died peacefully on March 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on September 3, 1948 to Catharine and Denward (Dan) Wilson. In additions to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Tony who died in Oct, 2018. He is survived by two sons, Daniel (Kyra) and Tyler (Amanda), two grandchildren, Kiera and Jaden, Two sisters, Jane Mehan (Jerry) and Marypat Wilson, good friends John and Michele Breen, one niece and six nephews, and many other friends and family. Danny was a loving soul who never had a bad word to say about anyone. We all learned from his gentle spirit. He was very easy to love. A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, March 16 from 3-5 at Coxe & Graziano, 134 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich CT 06830. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 14, 2019
