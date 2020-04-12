Home

Daniel Zegibe


1947 - 2020
Daniel Zegibe Notice
Daniel Louis Zegibe
Daniel Louis Zegibe, a Stamford resident, lost his battle with cancer on March 18, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1947 in Utica, New York, son of the late Daniel Elias Zegibe and Jeanette Carrock Zegibe. In addition to working as a CPA until his recent retirement, he had many interests, played several musical instruments, spoke three languages, traveled extensively and was also a Tai chi instructor. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Lorraine Gianvito Zegibe, his sons, Daniel Zachary Zegibe, Alexander John Zegibe, Luke Zegibe and a brother Frederick Zegibe.
Due to the COVID19 public health pandemic, services will be held in private. A religious service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please consider making a donation to Hour Children (hourchildren.org) in Dan's memory.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
