Daniela Forte
Daniela Forte
Daniela Forte, born in Stamford, CT on January 27, 1983 passed away on July 2, 2020 after losing the battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her mother Tina Kadish and Stepfather William; her father Mario Forte and stepmother, Alicia. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Davide & Anna Serpe, brother Mario Forte, her Aunt Annamaria and Uncle Anthony Roberto, Aunt Loretta Serpe, Uncle Antonio Forte in Italy, Uncle Carmine Forte in Stamford, CT, cousins Maria and Benjamin DeMott, Stamford, CT, Antonio & Nancy Forte, Stamford, CT, Olivia Roberto, Mohegan Lake, NY, Luigi Forte, Michaela, Emilia & Gina Forte in Italy. She is also survived by her cousins Michelle Katz, Stamford, CT and Melissa Scaturchio in Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by many Aunts and Uncles, and cousins in Italy, Stamford, CT and New York. She was surrounded by many awesome friends who loved her and supported her during her difficult times.
Daniela graduated from Southern CT University with a B.S. in Journalism in 2006. She began her journalism career with Litchfield County Times earning many awards for her excellent writing on various topics. She was an avid reader and loved books immensely. Her passion for history enabled her to visit many historical locations as well as many museums. Daniela was a kind, compassionate and was a loving person and always was the first person to help her family and friends. She created a book blog "Books from my Closet" and co-hosted a weekly cooking show "Tuesday Night Suppers. She also was a Beautycounter Representative sharing safe skincare products to many women who today have safe skincare in their daily life because of her commitment and dedication to wellness. Daniela's favorite movies were Little Women, the Titanic, Gone with the Wind, and the Twilight Series. She also loved I Love Lucy, and Big Bang Theory.
The wake services will be held on Tuesday, July 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. The church services will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 540 Elm Street, Stamford, CT. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, High Street, Rye Brook, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://littlefreelibrary.org in Daniela Forte's memory. To share a memory or a condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
