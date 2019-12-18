|
Sister Daria Gencarelli, POSC
Sister Daria (nee' Gemma) Gencarelli, a member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts (POSC), entered into eternity on December 16, 2019, lovingly cared for by the sisters of her religious community. Born on December 11, 1935 in Luzzi (Calabria) Italy, she was the daughter of Luigi and Rosaria (Cofone) Gencarelli. Sister Daria is survived by her brothers Gennaro and Francesco of New Jersey, her sister Giulia of Stamford and her sister Angela Bruno of Luzzi, Italy. She is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Sister Daria faithfully served as a religious sister for 67 years. In 1954, she left Italy to begin assignments in her congregation's nascent missions in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, DC. In 1960, she was assigned to Our Lady of Grace Convent/School where she remained until her passing. A gentle soul with an infectious smile, Sister Daria always cared for the smallest children attending Our Lady of Grace. She was able to make any child feel loved and secure, calming their anxieties even on their first day of school. She will be missed by the generations of children she nurtured and the parents she befriended. To the sisters in her community, she was a maternal presence, a calming influence and a model of religious life. She lived the charism of her congregation with great humility and unending devotion.
Friends may call at Saint Maurice Roman Catholic Church, 358 Glenbrook Road in Stamford from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held at Saint John Catholic cemetery in Darien.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902 is honored to assist the Sisters with the arrangements. You may leave messages of condolence online at www.cognetta.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts, c/o Our Lady of Grace Convent, 635 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06906-1409.
