Donald David Berman
Donald David "Dave' Berman passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was born December 29, 1932 and raised in Stamford, CT, by the late August and Adele Pickerstein Berman. Dave was the eldest of four children.
After graduating from Stamford High School, he went on to Yale University and graduated ROTC in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Labor Relations. After graduation, Dave served in the United States Army reaching the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.
He married his life-long sweetheart, Deborah "Debby" Helene Shavelson in 1955 and spent his honeymoon, and first year of marriage stationed in Germany before settling in Stamford, Connecticut. Together, they enjoyed 64 years of a fun-filled marriage.
Dave started his career in New York City working in the Macy's management program. Then, he went to work for his wife's family's wholesale meat business. Eventually, he and his brother in law Morty Klein formed a partnership called Berman Klein, and grew the business as a distributor for local restaurants and hotels for over 25 years. Dave was an avid tennis player, voracious reader and dedicated family man who enthusiastically accompanied Debby on her frequent journeys to antique shows and auctions collecting loving cups and shaving mugs.
His primary passion was service and volunteering for the various organizations to which he belonged rising to leadership positions in the Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts of America, The Smith House, Roxbury Swim and Tennis Club, SCORE, Meals on Wheels and the Senior Men's Association of Stamford.
He was a devoted son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, cousin and friend and is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Naomi Berman (Connecticut), Andy Berman and Sabra Grimberg (California) and Matthew Berman (California) and seven grandchildren Sam and Kimmy Tronolone, Kayla, Hannah, Morrissa, Harley and Samantha, his sister, Nancy Berman Greene, and his sister and brother-in-law's Barbara and Morton Klein and Allene Berman (His two younger brothers Bill and Ken Berman pre-deceased him). He will be deeply missed by all.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beth-El Cemetery 350 Roxbury Road in Stamford, Connecticut.
Donations can be made to Waveny Care Center, 3 Farm Road, New Canaan, CT to the Debby Berman Staff Recognition Program.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, (203)-359-9999. To send condolence to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 26, 2019