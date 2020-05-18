David S. Cohen

David Saul Cohen of Stamford, Connecticut passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born December 31, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Benjamin and Evelyn Cohen. David grew up in Mt. Vernon, NY and graduated from A.B. Davis High School. He received his BS/MS in Accounting in 1966 from the Wharton School of Business. During college, David began working at Arthur Andersen & Co. and had a long and successful career there. He was named partner in 1975 and retired after 35 years in 2000. David loved his work, the firm, and most importantly, his fellow partners. After his first retirement, he enjoyed a second career as a partner at BDO Seidman. David was a devoted member of the Stamford Community for over 40 years, serving as President of Temple Sinai three times and as President of Jewish Family Service. He also served as Vice Chairman for the Shelter for the Homeless (Pacific House) and Treasurer and Executive Committee member of the Bartlett Arboretum. He served as Vice President of United Jewish Federation and was the first recipient of its Young Leadership Award. But it was time spent with his family that brought him the greatest joy, as he was first and foremost a family man. In his later years, David cherished spending time with his grandsons. He also relished time spent with dear friends, playing golf, and getting together with the Jewish Sportsmens League of Stamford. He loved the game of baseball and passionately rooted for his team, the New York Mets, scoring every game he attended as a season ticket holder. David will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, generosity, sense of humor, and compassion, and above all else, his enduring love for his family and friends.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judith Mullens Cohen of Stamford. He is also survived by his loving daughters Rachel Beaumont and her husband Simon of Stamford and Sarah Kass and her husband Lewis of Pound Ridge, NY. He will be missed by his adoring grandsons, Andy Putterman of Stamford and Bennett Kass of Pound Ridge. He leaves behind his brother Joel Cohen and wife Roswitha of Ober Moerlen, Germany, his brother-in-law David Mullens and wife Rinah of Palo Alto, CA, and his sister-in-law Joan Mullens of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by his niece and four nephews. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Benjamin and Sylvia Mullens, and his brother-in-law Steven Mullens. David will also be missed by his loving golden doodle Shayna, and he was adored by his late standard poodles, Mazel, Leah, Challah, and Hannah.

A private funeral will be held with remote access on Wednesday, May 20th. When it is safe, the Cohen family will hold a memorial where we can embrace, share stories and laugh, and remember David's wonderful life and legacy.

The family asks that contributions in David's memory be made to the "David S. Cohen Memorial Fund", Temple Sinai, 458 Lakeside Drive, Stamford, CT 06903.



