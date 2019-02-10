|
|
David H. Horowitz
David H. Horowitz "Big Dave," 61, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Born February 13, 1957, in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Phil and Martha Horowitz. Dave attended Rippowam High School and worked for many years at Bonaddio Construction. He loved spending time with his family, watching sports, playing poker and conversation. Dave started with a strong handshake and proceeded with a thousand questions. He is survived by his wife and best friend Eve whom he affectionately called his "Blue Eyed Baby;" his loving children Ryan, Jodi, Jason, Nicole and Madison; his grandson Braydon; his brother Rich and his wife Terri, his sister-in-law, Maria, and eight nieces and nephews; his Uncle Izzie and Aunt Myra. He was predeceased by his brother Alan, Uncle Joe and Aunt Edna. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Temple Shalom, 259 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 10, 2019