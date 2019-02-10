The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Shalom
259 Richards Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Horowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Horowitz


1957 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
David Horowitz Notice
David H. Horowitz
David H. Horowitz "Big Dave," 61, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Born February 13, 1957, in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Phil and Martha Horowitz. Dave attended Rippowam High School and worked for many years at Bonaddio Construction. He loved spending time with his family, watching sports, playing poker and conversation. Dave started with a strong handshake and proceeded with a thousand questions. He is survived by his wife and best friend Eve whom he affectionately called his "Blue Eyed Baby;" his loving children Ryan, Jodi, Jason, Nicole and Madison; his grandson Braydon; his brother Rich and his wife Terri, his sister-in-law, Maria, and eight nieces and nephews; his Uncle Izzie and Aunt Myra. He was predeceased by his brother Alan, Uncle Joe and Aunt Edna. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Temple Shalom, 259 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now