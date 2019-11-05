|
David J. Sturtevant
David J. Sturtevant, 57, of Norwalk entered eternal rest on October 30th surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Carole, his sister Doris (Tucciarone), her husband Luigi, niece Megan, nephew Michael, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be on Friday, Nov. 8th, from 4-8 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9th at 11 a.m. at Bethany Church, 2 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford, CT with burial to follow at Long Ridge Union Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019