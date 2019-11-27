The Advocate Notices
David Miranda Notice
David Miranda
David Miranda age 51, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Stamford, CT.
David leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife Luz Miranda, two children Stephanie Miranda, Jonathan Miranda, his mother Miriam Alvarado, two brothers Nicolas Miranda, Nicolas Miranda, two sisters Eileen Miranda, Lizette Miranda, one grandson Angel Bisono and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Services Chapel, 84 South Main St, Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 6:00 p.m. until time of service at the chapel. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk, CT.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 1, 2019
