Kyle D. Rice
Kyle D. Rice, 33, of Stamford passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1986 in Norwalk to David K. and Suzanne Fritz Rice. Kyle will be remembered by all for his kindhearted disposition, his quick wit and his willingness to help everyone. He took great joy in traveling and spending time with his many friends and family.
Kyle was 2004 graduate of Stamford High School. He served as a Specialist in the United States Army in the 2nd Infantry Division, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 2-17 Field Artillery. Kyle served in the Kandahar province, Afghanistan and Camp Casey, South Korea, earning the Combat Action Badge and the Valorous Unit Award among other honors.
After his military service Kyle earned a B.S. in Security Management from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and was employed as a Corporate Security Manager in Greenwich, CT.
Besides his loving parents, David and Suzanne Rice of Stamford, Kyle is survived by his brother Phillip Rice, Phillip's fiancée Anna Kapranova of Stamford, his maternal grandfather Walter Fritz, Sr. of Palm Coast, Florida and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kyle's memory to the Disabled American Veterans organization to help other veterans struggling with transition to civilian life.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 9, 2020