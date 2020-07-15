1/1
Dawn DePreta
1947 - 2020
Dawn Marie DePreta
Dawn DePreta, 73, passed away peacefully in her home on June 16th, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Dawn was born and raised in Stamford, CT and was a 1965 graduate of Stamford High School. She went on to earn her nursing degree from Greenwich Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a nurse until her retirement in 2014. Dawn was also a member of the Greenwich Hospital Nurses Alumnae and served as President and a member of the board for several years. The alumnae members were loyal friends who remained in close contact with Dawn.
Dawn retired to Land O'Lakes, Florida, where she joined her sister and her family. She became a member of the Travel Club there and continued to travel extensively, even vacationing in London and Alaska within the past year with her family and friends. She was also a member of the Scarlett Belles and enjoyed spending time with her friends on their many outings.
Dawn was a beloved daughter and sister. She was a doting aunt to her nieces, Jennifer and Christine, to her nephews, Nicholas and Michael, and to her great-niece, Kasey Bryn. Preceded in death by her father, Thomas DePreta and her mother, Avis Morrison DePreta, she is survived by her sister, Barbara; her brother-in-law Bill; her brother, Thomas; and her sister-in-law LouAnn. Dawn was surrounded by her loving family, her best friend Peggie Davis, and her wonderful neighbors and friends who were a constant source of friendship and strength. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
