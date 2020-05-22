Dean Glenges
Dean Glenges, 63, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Dean was born on February 16, 1957, son of the late Andrew and Lillian Kouloganes Glenges.
A proud "South-Ender" born and raised in the south end of Stamford, Dean attended the Church of the Annunciation, where he served in the altar, participated in all community events, and was a star basketball player at a staggering 6'5". He also enjoyed baseball, golf, and ultimate frisbee.
Dean graduated from Stamford High School and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut College. A self-starter and master salesman, Dean was an accomplished entrepreneur involved in several successful small businesses.
He will be most remembered, however, as the ultimate family man who lived his life courageously, compassionately, and victoriously. Always the life of the party, "Disco Dean" uplifted everyone around him and left a sense of comfort and happiness in his wake. Not one of the many adversities he faced could diminish his positive attitude and joyful demeanor. Those who knew him were lucky to do so, and his memory will live on in them forever.
Dean is survived by his devoted and loving wife Paula Zorzos Glenges, his cherished daughter Alexandra Glenges, his sister Olga Glenges Biehler and her husband Ned, their three children, Ned, Mark, and Douglas Biehler and their families, his sister-in-law Maria Zorzos and her children, along with his brother-in-law Fr. Steven Zorzos and his family.
Because of restrictions due to the current public health situation, the services for Dean were held privately at Woodland Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist Dean's family with his final arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.cognetta.com or at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Dean had a special place in his heart for helping children, so in lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on his behalf.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 22, 2020.