Debby Berman

Debby Berman passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, Connecticut. Born Deborah Helene Shavelson in Stamford, Connecticut on January 8, 1934. After graduation from Stamford High School, she went on to Ann Arbor to receive a BA from the University of Michigan. She was the devoted wife of Donald David "Dave" Berman for over 63 years. Debby was a deeply loved daughter, an adoring and proud mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who also had a gift for making friends and holding onto them from preschool until her final days at Waveny.

She was best known and respected as a pioneer in the estate sale business operating as an antique dealer, liquidator and appraiser first, through Pony House Antiques, then the Good Riddance Girls, and later Debby Berman Sales.

She was also an avid tennis player and cook; her recipes for lemon bars and grape pie are coveted by many.

Debby is survived by her husband, Dave, her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Morten Klein, her sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Naomi Berman (Connecticut), Andy Berman and Sabra Grimberg (California) and Matthew Berman (California) and six grandchildren Sam, Kayla, Hannah, Morissa, Harley and Samantha.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beth-El Synagogue on 350 Roxbury Road in Stamford, Connecticut. Interment will follow at Beth-El Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Wavney Care Center to the Debby Berman Staff Recognition Program created in her name.

