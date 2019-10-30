|
Debra Jean Hunt
Debra Jean Hunt, 68, of Danville, PA passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born June 4, 1951 in Bay Shore, NY the daughter of the late Roger W. and Adeline B. Cardeiro Hunt.
She was a 1969 graduate from Rippowam High School in Stamford, Connecticut and from Bloomsburg State Teacher's College in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Education. While at Bloomsburg, she was actively involved with the Drama Department. Debra was employed by the Central Columbia School District for over 30 years, from where she retired in January 2007.
An avid love for children, Debra was devoted to teaching and was highly regarded by her students. She loved playing cards and word games. Debra loved going to the beach, being in the sun and near water. Her positive and enthusiastic spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by one brother; Dana R. Hunt and his wife Kerry of Stamford, Connecticut and one sister, Paula Jane Farrell of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Also surviving are two nephews; Sean R. Farrell and William R. Hunt; both of Stamford, Connecticut and two nieces; Kelly A.Toscano of New Canaan, Connecticut and Andrea C. Hunt of Stamford, Connecticut.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Because of her love of cats, memorial contributions may be made to Danville SPCA 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W Mahoning Street, Danville, PA 17821. www.visneski.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 31, 2019