Debra J. Guilbert

Debra "Debbie" Jane Guilbert died November 17, 2018, from cancer. She was born June 12, 1955, to Paul and Jean (McKary) Guilbert (who predeceased her) in Stamford, CT, and graduated from Stamford High School in 1973.

During high school, Debbie worked at Bloomingdale's. We clearly remember the night she came home from work after assisting Joanne Woodward (actress and wife of Paul Newman) with a purchase. She was practically speechless while telling the story, a fun moment to observe…typical Debbie.

After high school, Debbie trained as a Dental Assistant at Wright Technical School.

She worked at Stamford Hospital for 23 years holding positions in the Dental Health Clinic, the Mental Health Clinic and the Hospital Pharmacy.

As a second job, Debbie worked evenings and weekends as a waitress at The Colonade, Rockrimmon Country Club and IHOP in Cos Cob, to name a few.

Debbie is survived by her brother Paul "Gerry" Guilbert Jr. (wife Marybeth) of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and their children: Paul Guilbert III (wife Valerie, son Aiden and daughter Rory), Douglas Guilbert (wife Trang and son Jacob) and Traci Guilbert, as well as her sister Barbara "Bobbie" Romans (husband Chuck) of Stamford, CT, and their child: Alex Romans (wife Jenn and son Nathaniel).

Debbie struggled with psychosis most of her adult life. As a community, we need to learn how to be understanding and supportive of those with mental illness just like we are of those with a physical illness.

Please consider a donation in Debbie's memory to: Guardian Ad Litem Services, Inc. (a non-profit providing services to those living with mental illness), 175 Church St., Ste. 202, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on (Saturday) May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 566 Elm St., Stamford, CT.