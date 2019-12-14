|
|
Delia Esperanza Robalino
On Wednesday, December 11th, Delia Esperanza Robalino (Molina), 98, passed away in the comfort of her daughter's home with her family by her side. She was born on February 27th, 1921 in the small mountain town Alausí, Ecuador. As a premature baby, her parents, the late Mariana Molina Parra and Miguel Robalino prayed that she would live and named her "Esperanza" (Hope).
Her six children or as she called them her three roses (Renee, Maria Luisa, and Mariana) and her three carnations (Miguel, Marco, Gustavo) will honor and cherish her memory.
She was known for her sense of humor and uncanny wit in any social encounter. Often singing, drawing, writing poetry and dancing, she inspired her family's love of the arts. Above all, she valued being a mother and her relationship with God.
She will continue to live in the spirit of her grandchildren near and far.
A wake will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Lacerenza Funeral Home in Stamford from 2-6 p.m. and a Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Monday 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Flowers, donations and condolences can be sent to 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 or www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 15, 2019