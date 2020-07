In Loving Memory of Our Mother Alice Kallas It's lonesome here without you Ma I miss you more each day Somehow, life does not seem the same Since you have gone away My heart still aches with sadness My eyes still shed a tear God only knows I miss you As this starts another year You are where I cannot see you And your voice I cannot hear Yet I know you walk beside me Never absent, always near Miss you

