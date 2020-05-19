Dennis Morelli
1941 - 2020
Dennis D. Morelli
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Dennis D. Morelli, beloved husband of 57 years to Roberta Gates Morelli and devoted father, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Dennis was born on March 29, 1941 in Stamford, CT to the late Daniel and Anne Morelli. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his sons Daniel Morelli of Hastings, Florida, Brian Morelli of Oxford, CT and his cherished grandchildren Sydney Anne Morelli of Bilgola, Australia and Cole Morelli of Newtown, CT. Dennis was predeceased by his son Mathew Morelli and sister Carol Morelli Brown. Dennis graduated Stamford High school in 1959 and proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964. Dennis worked for the City of Stamford's Engineering Department for 56 years and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and football for many years while his sons were growing up in Weston. Dennis may have been a "man of few words" but will always be remembered as having a heart of gold and loved by so many.
There will be no calling hours and a celebration of life will take place privately at a future date.
Visit http://www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 19, 2020.
