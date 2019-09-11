|
|
DeQuan M. McBride
DeQuan M. McBride, 38, passed away on September 2, 2019. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut to Cynthia McBride. He graduated from Norwalk Community College. In addition to his mother Cynthia McBride, his memory will be cherished by three brothers; Dion McBride, Darnell McBride and Christopher Brown, his grandmother; Lenore McBride and a host of extended family and friends. DeQuan was predeceased by his grandfather John H. LaGrand. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave. Stamford, CT. with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson, Jr. officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Service.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019