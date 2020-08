Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory Of DERRICK L. BREVARD Mar. 30, 1967 - Aug. 9, 2005 15 years is so long but seems like just yesterday. Rest in peace my son, always missing you and loving you. Mom & Family

