|
|
Diana D. Esposito
Diana D. Esposito, 76, wife of the late Neil J. Esposito passed away on July 2, 2019, in Stamford, CT. She was born in Stamford on October 3, 1942.
Diana is survived by her son Leo Esposito and his former wife Nancy Hill of Norwalk, her brother-in-law Salvatore Esposito and his wife Nancy of Bethel, their children Tracy and Chris. She is also survived by many cousins and friends
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 11:00 AM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the service.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 3, 2019