Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Diane E. Sabia Calabrese Notice
Diane E. Sabia-Calabrese
Diane E. Sabia-Calabrese, age 59, of Norwalk passed away late Tuesday, July 16th, 2019, with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 4th, 1959 to the late William and Phyllis Sabia in Stamford, CT.
Known by everyone as Dee, she will be remembered for her tremendous kindness and love for others. Her sense of humor and quick wit were one of a kind. Her most prominent quality was her selflessness. Dee was always putting the needs of others ahead of her own, right up to the day she left us. She was a great friend to many, but loved her family most and was so proud of her boys. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs and found her true bliss later in life when she began walking dogs. Calling them her furry friends, she got so much joy from her job and would constantly say how lucky she was because she got to do something she loved every day. While taken from us far too early, Dee had a lasting impact on everyone she met and will be missed by so many.
Dee is survived by her son Lou Calabrese, his fiancé Claudia Cirinna, and grandson Rocco. Her son Dante Calabrese and wife Susie Calabrese. As well as her brother William P. (Cathy) Sabia, her sister Ali (John) Doherty, and longtime friend Roderick Dawkins and his family.
The family will receive friends at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999 on Wednesday, July 24th, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 21, 2019
