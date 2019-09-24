|
Diane G. Rabita
Diane G. Rabita, 68, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in Stamford on March 27, 1951 to the late Victor and Elizabeth Wituck Bartholomew.
Diane graduated from Wright Tech School in 1969 and was employed at Clairol for several years before retiring.
She is survived by her loving sister, Kathy Cracas and her husband Dale of Stamford, a sister-in-law, Paula Rabita of Stamford, a brother-in-law, Raymond A. Moody of Milford, a nephew, Raymond V. Moody of Norwalk, three nephews in law, Joseph A. Rabita III of Norwalk, John Rabita of Stamford, Patrick Rabita of CA and a niece-in-law, Lara Rabita of Stamford, as well as her K-9 companion Bella Rabita.
Besides her parents, Diane was also predeceased by her husband, Louis S. Rabita and a sister, Denise Moody.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday morning, September 27, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Diane's memory to the Stamford Animal Shelter, 201 Magee Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019