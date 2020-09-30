Dolores P. Gumski
Dolores P. Gumski, "Dolly," age 96, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Born in Medford, MA on July 25, 1924, she was the daughter of Mary Zita Warren and Paul N. Parent. She moved to Stamford in 1940 where she attended Stamford High School and later worked at Machlett/Raytheon Laboratories until retirement. In 2011 she relocated to Meriden. Dolores is survived by three daughters, Patricia Ladner of Meriden; Sheila Coughlin and her husband Thomas of Trumbull; and Sharon Ritchie of Stamford. She has 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Gumski Sr.; her son Anthony Gumski Jr.; her brothers Robert Parent and Donald Parent; sister Irene Wasil and step-sister Eleanor Shaw.
There will be a small service and mass at St. Leo's at 10:00 a.m. for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dolores Gumski may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate
.