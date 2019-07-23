Dolores (Boshka) LaBlanc

Dolores (Boshka) LaBlanc, 88, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on July 21, 2019. Dolores was born on January 12, 1931 in Stamford, CT, to the late John and Fanny (Bonis) Boshka.

A devoted mother and wife, she loved country music, attending concerts and country fairs, day trips and flower gardening.

Dolores is survived by her brother John Boshka Jr., and several nieces, nephews, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband Gerald LaBlanc and her daughter Lisa LaBlanc.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 25th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Bosak Funeral Home on 453 Shippan Ave., in Stamford. Following by Mass, which will be celebrated on Thursday 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., in Stamford. The interment will immediately follow mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Road, in Greenwich, CT.

The family has entrusted Dolores's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook hosted on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 24, 2019