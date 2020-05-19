Dolores Marie Jacobs
Dolores Marie Jacobs passed away on May 15, 2020 at Notre Dame Health and Rehab Center from complications of Covid-19, with her daughter Ann Marie by her side.
Dolores was born in Duryea, PA to Frank and Eleanor Koshinski. She attended Holy Rosary School in Duryea and graduated from Duryea High School.
Dolores married John George Jacobs on November 25, 1954 after meeting at Pop's Roller Rink in Duryea. They decided to move to Stamford, CT in 1963, along with their children John Joseph and Ann Marie.
Mom and Dad became parishioners of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stamford. Mom was active in the Rosary Society and served for a time as Vice President. Mom was a wonderful cook and along with the other ladies, served many delicious meals at church functions. She loved seeing all the families of the church and watching their families grow. She especially enjoyed the many years providing the meal for about 100 priests for the annual 40 Hours Devotion.
Mom worked at Pitney Bowes in the Graphic Arts Dept. She worked with many new, young engineers and enjoyed helping them as they progressed in their careers. When she retired in 1993, she went back to work part-time at Stamford Hospital. There she worked at the Information Desk, another position she loved as she was able to see old friends and make many new ones.
Mom loved her family immensely and everyone knew they could come to her in their time of need. She was thrilled when her grandchildren were born. Along with Dad, she attended every school function, sporting and music event as possible. Mom was so excited when her granddaughter Shannon moved to Stamford. She enjoyed their many Wednesday lunches and a shared love of Lifetime movies. When Shannon called her "Babka" she loved it and would let out a hearty laugh. Her grandson John said it best in his Facebook post: "She was strong in her faith and opened her doors to many. Once inside she would laugh and tell stories, share family photos, and you never left hungry or empty handed, or without a life lesson --whether you wanted it or not".
Besides her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her beloved husband John in March 2011, and her cherished son John Joseph in September 2019. Also, her siblings Eleanor Kline, Rita Tykosh and Margaret Young. She is survived by her daughter Ann Marie of Stamford, daughter-in-law Lorraine, of East Hartford, her grandchildren, John Armand and his wife Brittani, of Cincinnati, OH, and Shannon Concepcion and her husband Mo, of Stamford. She is also survived by her siblings Frank of Missouri, Louis of Florida, Joanna Tarzia of Florida and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Notre Dame Health and Rehab for the wonderful care mom received for the last year of her life. Family requests that donations be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehab Center, STV Capital Improvement, 76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, CT, 06851 Attn: Sister Lucie.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all people, the family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Friday, May 22nd at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately at Queen of Peace in Stamford.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 19, 2020.