Dolores Smith-Meeker

Dolores Smith-Meeker Notice
Dolores Ann Wadyka
Smith-Meeker
Dolores Ann Wadyka Smith-Meeker of Burbank, CA passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020.
Dolores was born in Stamford, CT on December 1, 1930 to Steven and Phyllis Wadyka. She graduated from the former Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford in 1948. She was predeceased by parents, her husbands, F. Kenneth Smith and William Meeker, and her brother Steven (Jack) Wadyka.
She will be remembered as the matriarch and shining light of the Smith family. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, especially during the Holidays.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Debra Parker and her husband, Michael of Toluca Lake, CA; Pamela Smith and her husband, William Zbikowski, of Mays Landing, NJ; Melissa Toth and her husband Neal of Northfield, OH; and Aimee McDaniels and her husband David of San Diego, CA. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, and her nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
The Smith family wishes to thank The Heights Retirement Home in Burbank, CA for the compassionate dedicated service given to their Mother over the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to The Susan B. Koman Foundation.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 5, 2020
