Domenica Matteis
Domenica "Kitchie" Macari Matteis, 90, passed away peacefully with her beloved family by her side on September 10, 2019 at Stamford Hospital.
Born on April 4, 1929 in Stamford, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Giovanna Pia Macari.
Domenica was a lifelong resident of Stamford. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1947. She worked for Yale and Towne and Globe Slicing Machine Co. After retiring, she continued to work at a local dental office.
Domenica was lovely, kind hearted and generous. She devoted her life to her family and friends.
Domenica is survived by her loving daughter Maryann Matteis Long and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Domenica was predeceased by her husband John P. Matteis, her sisters Lucy Triolo (Natale) and Fannie Duddie (Joseph) and her brother Leonard Macari (Katherine).
Family will receive relatives and friends at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Friday, September 13 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019