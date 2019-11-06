|
|
Domenico A. Musilli
Domenico A. Musilli, 82, of Stamford passed away with his wife and family by his side at Edgehill on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born in Campoli Appenino, Italy on November 30, 1936 to the late Pancrazio and Maria (Fornari) Musilli. After serving with the Carabinieri, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Stamford where he raised his family.
He was employed by the City of Stamford for over three decades and owned his own landscaping business until his retirement. Domenico enjoyed the simple things in life especially Sunday dinners with his family, gardening and making outstanding wine.
He is survived by his beloved wife Josephine of 60 years; sons Mario (Lisa) of Stamford and Dominick, Jr. (Laurie) of Wilton; daughter-in-law, Filomena (Lorenzo) of Wilton; grandchildren Jessica Musilli, Emily Shapiro (Adam), Tina Musilli, Roman Musilli, Juliana Musilli and Tony Musilli all whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his sisters, Maria Cirelli, Francesca Del Proposto, Dina Pagnani and Gaetana Ottaviano. In addition to his parents, Domenico was predeceased by his son Tony Musilli, sister Giovanna Cirelli, and brother Bernardino Musilli.
Family and friends may call at Lacerenza Funeral Home, Stamford, CT on Friday, November 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Tony Musilli to the Stamford Hospital Heart and Vascular Center / The Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Boulevard, Suite 202, Stamford, Connecticut 06902. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019