The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenico Musilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenico A. Musilli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenico A. Musilli Notice
Domenico A. Musilli
Domenico A. Musilli, 82, of Stamford passed away with his wife and family by his side at Edgehill on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born in Campoli Appenino, Italy on November 30, 1936 to the late Pancrazio and Maria (Fornari) Musilli. After serving with the Carabinieri, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Stamford where he raised his family.
He was employed by the City of Stamford for over three decades and owned his own landscaping business until his retirement. Domenico enjoyed the simple things in life especially Sunday dinners with his family, gardening and making outstanding wine.
He is survived by his beloved wife Josephine of 60 years; sons Mario (Lisa) of Stamford and Dominick, Jr. (Laurie) of Wilton; daughter-in-law, Filomena (Lorenzo) of Wilton; grandchildren Jessica Musilli, Emily Shapiro (Adam), Tina Musilli, Roman Musilli, Juliana Musilli and Tony Musilli all whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his sisters, Maria Cirelli, Francesca Del Proposto, Dina Pagnani and Gaetana Ottaviano. In addition to his parents, Domenico was predeceased by his son Tony Musilli, sister Giovanna Cirelli, and brother Bernardino Musilli.
Family and friends may call at Lacerenza Funeral Home, Stamford, CT on Friday, November 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Tony Musilli to the Stamford Hospital Heart and Vascular Center / The Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Boulevard, Suite 202, Stamford, Connecticut 06902. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenico's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -