|
|
Domenico L. Mazzola
Domenico L. Mazzola, 86, of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in his loving home surrounded by family. Domenico was born in San Donato Val di Comino in Italy. He is the first son of Antonietta and Cesidio L. Mazzola. Domenico moved to Stamford, Connecticut in 1976 with his wife and two daughters to embark on a new journey.
Domenico was a devoted father and family man. He is survived by his beloved wife Anita, his daughters Mirella and Marisa and sons-in-law Maurizio and Marcello. Grandfather to Valentina and her husband Joseph and great-grandfather to Emily Rose and Joseph Angelo. Grandfather to Marcella and her partner Daniel. He also loved his grand puppies, Paddington and Baxter ("Corleone").
Domenico is survived by his loving sister, Rina and family, as well as his brother, Angelo and family; his sister-in-law, Lucia, and his aunts, Carmela and Paolina, along with his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Domenico was predeceased by his sister, Lucia; his brother, Carlo; his brother, Nino, and his sister, Carmela.
Domenico was passionate, hardworking, and loyal to his family and friends. He was described to have a big heart. He enjoyed playing Bocce at Scalzi Park and was proud of his many tournaments and victories. His biggest passion was soccer and his favorite team was Inter, but he also loved fishing, gardening and taking care of his fig trees. He was very knowledgeable about geography and the Gulf of Mexico. Domenico lived his life fully with no regrets. He was always thankful to the doctors and staff of the Bennett Cancer Center in Stamford. Domenico will live on in our hearts forever and will always be remembered with a smile and love.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (nationalpcf.org/donate) to further advancements in cancer research.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Domenico's honor at a later date.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 22nd celebrated by Father Alfonso Picone from Sacred Heart Church at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.
A webcast of the services will be live streamed at 2 p.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in his services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Domenico's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 21, 2020