Dominic M. Mezzapelle
Dominic (Dom) Mezzapelle passed away peacefully November 24, 2019 surrounded by family. Dom was a generous, humble, and selfless person that made everyone around him feel special. His warm-hearted nature made you want to be his friend even if you were a stranger. He possessed a personality that drew people in no matter where he was. He loved his family and always made sure they were his top priority followed by the church, friends, and the local community. Dom always looked forward to spending time together with his wife, children, and grandchildren throughout the years at their home in Stamford as well as in Jupiter, Florida.
Dom lived for 88 years and filled those years with countless memories and experiences that shaped his own life and the countless lives of the people that were so fortunate to have known him. He loved his wife, Rita, of 64 years whom he predeceased along with their three children, Michael Mezzapelle of Stamford, Louise Callahan of Fairfield, and David Mezzapelle of Jupiter, FL; seven grandchildren, Kathryn Mezzapelle Gallagher of Stamford, Jennifer Mezzapelle of Stamford, Annie Mezzapelle of Stamford, Michael Mezzapelle Jr. of Stamford, Christina Callahan of Fairfield, Michael Callahan of Fairfield, and Emily Callahan of Fairfield, and one great-granddaughter; Claire Gallagher of Stamford.
Dom was born in Brooklyn, New York November 18, 1931 as an only child and was predeceased by his parents, Nina and Michael Mezzapelle of Brooklyn. He attended the City College of New York where he majored in Chemistry and continued his graduate and research studies at Columbia University in Manhattan. It was an exciting time because he was part of the team that included Dr. James Watson who was working out the DNA double helix and a whole new world of science. Dom's career continued as a chemist for the New York City Department of Health while attending Brooklyn Law School where he majored in Patent Law.
Once completing law school and joining the Bar Associations in New York and Washington D.C., he took a position as patent attorney with the chemical Engineering company, Dorr-Oliver, in Stamford, Connecticut. Ten years later Dom joined Bristol-Myers in New York City where he worked for over 30 years as an international patent attorney. During this time he was promoted to president of Global Science and Technology and was a corporate vice president as well. His career with Bristol-Myers took him all over the globe defending pharmaceutical patents in the international courts along with defending the company's interests world-wide.
Dom and Rita relocated to Stamford from Brooklyn in 1960 where they raised their family, established lasting friendships, and created a lifetime of memories that will remain with us all. In their community, Dom and Rita volunteered as president-couple of the Stamford Catholic High School Association. Dom served on the board of the New Covenant House and was also president of the St. Cecilia's Church Lay Board where he also served as lector. Dom remained active for many years in the New York and Washington D.C. bar associations.
Dom, you are loved beyond words and will be missed but never forgotten. We will be reunited together in God's Kingdom where we are certain you have already brought light and happiness to the souls you have joined.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday, November, 29, 2019 at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Ave Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November, 30, 2019 at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Queen of Peach Cemetery, Stamford
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Stamford Health System in his name. To send on-line condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019