Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Dominick Calabrese


1925 - 2019
Dominick Calabrese Notice
Dominick F. Calabrese
Dominick F. Calabrese, 94, passed away on November 20, 2019. He is survived by daughter Nancy Ritacco and her husband Rick; Paul Calabrese and his wife Caroline; his grandsons Robert Calabrese and his wife Rachel, Richard Calabrese, Jackson Calabrese, William Gubatose, and granddaughter Maya Calabrese. Dominick was predeceased by his son Donald Calabrese and his brothers Anthony, Joseph and Louis Calabrese. Due to Inclement weather the services are RESCEDULED TO THE FOLLOWING DATE AND TIME: Relatives and friends may call at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999 on TUESDAY, December 2, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 1, 2019
