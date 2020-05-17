Dominick Errico
Dominick Errico, 75, of Stamford, Connecticut, past away peacefully from natural causes on May 15, 2020 with his beloved wife and children by his side in the home that he built.
Dominick was born in Toritto, Bari, Italy on January 1, 1945 to Carlo and Angelina (Sforza) Errico. He immigrated to America when he was 8 years old and became a naturalized citizen at 15 years old.
Dominick graduated from Stamford High School in 1964 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard (1965-1971). At the age of 21, Dominick became the store manager for Food Fair/Pantry Pride. He later became the proud owner of Errico Snack Bar and co-owner of Errico Brothers Italian Grocery. He was honored to be a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus of Stamford.
Dominick is survived by his loving and supportive wife Zenia (Zajkowski) of 48 years, his daughters Angelina and Alexandra "Sandy", his son Dominick Jr., his daughter-in-law Holly, and his cherished granddaughters, Isabella and Gianna Errico, who lovingly refer to him as "Papa". Dominick is also survived by his brother Angelo, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dominick was predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Angelina Errico, his Zia Angela Sforza, and many aunts and uncles in both America and Italy.
Dominick was known for his big personality and generosity. He was the life of every party and always made everyone feel at home. Dominick loved his family dearly and he would do anything for them. He was an entrepreneur with a very strong work ethic and always provided for his family. He was also an avid collector of cars and shared his passion with his children.
A private service will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 followed by a private burial at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford. A celebration of Dominick's life will be planned in the future. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 17, 2020.