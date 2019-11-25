The Advocate Notices
|
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Dominick F. Calabrese Notice
Dominick F. Calabrese
Dominick F. Calabrese, 94, passed away on November 20, 2019 Born on October 21, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Placido and Grace Calabrese. Dominick served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked as a carpenter for many years in Stamford, CT.
He was predeceased by his wife Florence (Teena) Calabrese, nee DiGiacomo who passed away on October 12, 2003 after 56 years of marriage.
He is survived by daughter Nancy Ritacco and her husband Rick; Paul Calabrese and his wife Caroline; his grandsons Robert Calabrese and his wife Rachel, Richard Calabrese, Jackson Calabrese, William Gubatose, and granddaughter Maya Calabrese. Dominick was predeceased by his son Donald Calabrese and his brothers Anthony, Joseph and Louis Calabrese.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the care given to him during his stay at Wilton Meadows in Wilton, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Relatives and friends may call at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home next to the Knights of Columbus, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999 on Monday, December 2, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Interment will follow to Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford, CT. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019
