Dominick Forlenzo Jr. of Stamford passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1945 at St. Joseph's Hospital to the late Dominick (Sr.) and Florence (Bianchi) Forlenzo. He was a Stamford resident for 74 years.
Dominick graduated from Stamford High School in 1964 and joined the United States Air Force in 1965. Dominick retired as a draftsman from American Cyanamid. He was a true Stamford boy and loved getting together with his friends at the "club" or his boys over at the garage. You could catch Dom "doo-wopping" in the car with the windows down on a nice day. He was a truly devoted and loving husband to his wife Joyce Forlenzo (Buzzeo) of whom he cherished and spent his life with for nearly 40 years. His best days were spent with her enjoying the sun on their boat.
Dominick is survived by his loving daughter Andrena of Stamford; two sons, Michael (and Megan Forlenzo) of Ohio, and David (and Heather Truesdale) of Georgia; two grandchildren Connor Forlenzo and Ava Truesdale; and brother Vincent Forlenzo.
He was predeceased by his brother David Forlenzo.
The family knows Dom would have loved a grand celebration of his life, but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic they will be holding a private visitation and prayer service on Tuesday, June 2nd at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford.
The prayer service will be available virtually at 11 a.m. by clicking on the link in Dominick's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com. You may also leave a condolence message for the family there as well. A private burial will be held at St. John Cemetery in Darien.
The family appreciates all the love and support they have received from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 29, 2020.
